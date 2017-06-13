Katy Perry Changes “Swish Swish” Lyric

And the gossip continues …

Katy Perry concluded her YouTube livestreaming event last night by performing at a high school in Los Angeles–and used it as an opportunity to extend an olive branch to Taylor Swift yet again.

Entertainment Tonight reports that while singing her single “Swish Swish,” Perry changed a key lyric that previously appeared to take aim at Swift. Instead of singing the line “Don’t you come for me” in the first verse, Perry sang, “God bless you on your journey, oh baby girl.”

Later during the concert, the singer suffered a wardrobe malfunction but managed to laugh it off. “I ripped my pants,” she announced. “I really am just letting it all hang out now. I literally have a hole in my pants. But I’m wearing underwear, don’t you worry. So I just want everyone who is watching to brace themselves. I probably shouldn’t have said anything, but I just know the internet sees everything.”

I hope Katy is being sincere when she says she is good with Taylor. I think it’s time both ladies just let it be and move on.