It’s the Pics, I’m Tellin Ya!

Parents are always talking about raising their kids in a smartphone world. We all worry about it and some go to extremes to make sure their children don’t ever get near that cellular devil. Most folks believe the biggest harm to our kids will come from them possibly always needing something to stimulate their attention (app, social media). Other parents believe the harm will come from not learning to communicate properly: face to face and in complete sentences. That’s a big one for me.

But you don’t hear much about a sly little harm that smartphones are presenting right in front of our faces. It’s that camera! The huge number of pictures our kids take of themselves each day. Selfies. The problem: VANITY. Constantly trying to live up to a perfect look – sharp criticism of themselves. Check this out.

FACT: Every 2 minutes, we take more pictures than all of humanity did in the 19th century! And the camera was working just fine in the days.