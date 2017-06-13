Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny Is A Grandpa!

June 13, 2017 2:39 PM
Filed Under: cardinals, Mike Matheny, Tate Matheny

The Cardinals just gained another redbird fan!

The team reported that the manager of our St. Louis Cardinals became a grandpa today!

Matheny’s son Micheal “Tate” Matheny and daughter-in-law Margaret Matheny are proud parents to a baby boy, Ryker James.

Tate is one of five of Matheny’s children which includes his sister, Katie, and three brothers Luke, Jacob and Blaise.

By the looks of the picture, the little family seems to be very happy and doing well!

Tate and Margaret Matheny announced their pregnancy back in December.

