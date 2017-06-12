Viral Video: Remembering TV’s Batman Adam West

Sadly, Adam West, “TV’s Batman”, passed away over the weekend.

Adam West, who played the role of Batman in the 1960’s television series, passed away over the weekend from leukemia at 88.

“Batman” debuted in 1966, but only lasted three seasons. It aired twice a week, with a cliffhanger between each week’s episodes. And it was so popular that everybody wanted to guest star as a villain.

They also made a movie version that hit theaters in 1966, and included one of the greatest scenes in film history: The “Some days you just can’t get rid of a bomb” scene.

And while he kept busy as an actor in the years since the show was canceled in 1968, the role continued to define him as an actor. He even voiced several cartoon versions of the character over the years.

Although today’s kids might know him as the voice of Adam West, Mayor of Quahog on “Family Guy”.

Adam is survived by his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

We’ll miss you, Adam!