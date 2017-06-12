Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Viral Video: Remembering TV’s Batman Adam West

June 12, 2017 3:15 AM
Filed Under: Adam West, Batman, Phillips & Company, Remembering, tv, Video

Sadly, Adam West, “TV’s Batman”, passed away over the weekend.

Adam West, who played the role of Batman in the 1960’s television series, passed away over the weekend from leukemia at 88.

“Batman” debuted in 1966, but only lasted three seasons. It aired twice a week, with a cliffhanger between each week’s episodes. And it was so popular that everybody wanted to guest star as a villain.

They also made a movie version that hit theaters in 1966, and included one of the greatest scenes in film history: The “Some days you just can’t get rid of a bomb” scene.

And while he kept busy as an actor in the years since the show was canceled in 1968, the role continued to define him as an actor. He even voiced several cartoon versions of the character over the years.

Although today’s kids might know him as the voice of Adam West, Mayor of Quahog on “Family Guy”.

Adam is survived by his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

We’ll miss you, Adam!

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Listen Live