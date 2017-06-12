Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Viral Video: Jennifer Lawrence’s Plane Makes Emergency Landing

June 12, 2017 3:22 AM
Jennifer Lawrence’s private plane had to make an emergency landing on Saturday, when BOTH engines failed!

Jennifer Lawrence had a scare on Saturday morning when her plane had to make an emergency landing. Sometimes emergency landings are precautionary, but in this case, they were in REAL danger.

She was in a small, private plane that had taken off from Louisville, Kentucky and at 31,000 feet, one of the engines failed.

The pilot was able to maneuver the plane to make the unscheduled landing in Buffalo. And it’s a good thing, because during the landing their only other engine failed in the process. Thankfully, it held out long enough for them to land safely.

Jennifer is safe, and while everyone was checked out, it sounds like no one was hurt.

