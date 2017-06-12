Every year, the American Kennel Club (AKC) releases the list of the most popular dog breeds and if you missed the announcement on the #1 breed, no fear! For a record-breaking 26th consecutive year, the Labrador Retriever takes the #1 spot!

From the AKC:

The Lab’s eager to please temperament is just one of many reasons why this ideal family dog takes top honors year after year. They also excel at dog sports (like dock diving), make fantastic K-9 partners, and have even been known to save lives. On top of all that, they’re also pretty cute.

Other breeds making the top 15 include the Rottweiler, German Shepherd Dog, Russell Terrier, Boxer, and French Bulldog.

Can’t we just say ALL breeds are the best:)?