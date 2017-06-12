The MOST popular classic car is…

ClassicCars.com just analyzed all of the searches on its site last year to figure out the most popular classic cars in America. Here are the top five…

1. Ford Mustang.

2. Chevy Impala.

3. Chevy Camaro.

4. Dodge Charger.

5. Chevy Corvette.

Obviously those are all American cars. There’s actually only ONE state where the number one classic car people searched for was a foreign car: In Connecticut, their top search is for vintage Mercedes-Benzes.

