Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Most Popular Classic Car

June 12, 2017 2:50 AM
Filed Under: car, classic, most, Phillips & Company, Popular

The MOST popular classic car is…

ClassicCars.com just analyzed all of the searches on its site last year to figure out the most popular classic cars in America. Here are the top five…

1. Ford Mustang.

2. Chevy Impala.

3. Chevy Camaro.

4. Dodge Charger.

5. Chevy Corvette.

Obviously those are all American cars. There’s actually only ONE state where the number one classic car people searched for was a foreign car: In Connecticut, their top search is for vintage Mercedes-Benzes.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live