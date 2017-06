Here are the BEST types of donuts, according to a new survey.

A new survey had people rank the best types of donuts. Here’s the top 10…

1. Glazed.

2. Chocolate frosted.

3. Boston cream.

4. Chocolate with sprinkles.

5. Maple.

6. Cinnamon.

7. Jelly.

8. Powdered.

9. Double chocolate (that’s a chocolate donut with chocolate frosting).

10. Custard filled.

Click Here to see more.