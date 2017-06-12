The Best 25 Films of the 2000s (So Far)

The New York Times took their film critics and “cinema savants on Facebook” and compiled the top films of the millennium so far. There’s a good mix of Oscar winners, foreign films, and box office hits, but it’s unlikely anyone will be completely satisfied with what’s on the list.

There Will Be Blood Spirited Away Million Dollar Baby A Touch of Sin The Death of Mr. Lazarescu Yi Yi Inside Out Boyhood Summer Hours The Hurt Locker Inside Llewyn Davis Timbuktu In Jackson Heights L’Enfant White Material Munich Three Times The Gleaners and I Mad Max: Fury Road Moonlight Wendy and Lucy I’m Not There Silent Light Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind The 40-Year-Old Virgin