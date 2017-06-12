Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Best 25 Films of the 2000s (So Far)

June 12, 2017 9:02 AM
The New York Times took their film critics and “cinema savants on Facebook” and compiled the top films of the millennium so far. There’s a good mix of Oscar winners, foreign films, and box office hits, but it’s unlikely anyone will be completely satisfied with what’s on the list.

 

  1. There Will Be Blood
  2. Spirited Away
  3. Million Dollar Baby
  4. A Touch of Sin
  5. The Death of Mr. Lazarescu
  6. Yi Yi
  7. Inside Out
  8. Boyhood
  9. Summer Hours
  10. The Hurt Locker
  11. Inside Llewyn Davis
  12. Timbuktu
  13. In Jackson Heights
  14. L’Enfant
  15. White Material
  16. Munich
  17. Three Times
  18. The Gleaners and I
  19. Mad Max: Fury Road
  20. Moonlight
  21. Wendy and Lucy
  22. I’m Not There
  23. Silent Light
  24. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
  25. The 40-Year-Old Virgin
