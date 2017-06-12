The 2017 Tony Awards Winners

Here are the WINNERS from last night’s Tony Awards.

Best Musical

“Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Hello, Dolly!”

Best Play

“Oslo” by J.T. Rogers

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s “Jitney”

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, “Bandstand”

Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away”

Best Direction of a Play

Rebecca Taichman, “Indecent”

Best Performance by an Actress in Featured Role a Musical

Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Best Orchestrations

Alex Lacamoire, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter”

Best Book of a Musical

Dear Evan Hansen, “Steven Levenson”

Best Score

“Dear Evan Hansen”, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bradley King, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman’s “The Little Foxes”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Michael Aronov, “Oslo”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind, “Indecent”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Mimi Lien, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Nigel Hook, “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman’s “The Little Foxes”

Lifetime Achievement Award

James Earl Jones

