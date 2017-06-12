Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The 2017 Tony Awards Winners

June 12, 2017 2:00 AM
Here are the WINNERS from last night’s Tony Awards.

Best Musical
“Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Revival of a Musical
“Hello, Dolly!”

Best Play
“Oslo” by J.T. Rogers

Best Revival of a Play
August Wilson’s “Jitney”

Best Choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler, “Bandstand”

Best Direction of a Musical
Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away”

Best Direction of a Play
Rebecca Taichman, “Indecent”

Best Performance by an Actress in Featured Role a Musical
Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Best Orchestrations
Alex Lacamoire, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter”

Best Book of a Musical
Dear Evan Hansen, “Steven Levenson”

Best Score
“Dear Evan Hansen”, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bradley King, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman’s “The Little Foxes”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Michael Aronov, “Oslo”

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Christopher Akerlind, “Indecent”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Mimi Lien, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”

Best Scenic Design of a Play
Nigel Hook, “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Best Costume Design of a Musical
Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best Costume Design of a Play
Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman’s “The Little Foxes”

Lifetime Achievement Award
James Earl Jones

Listen Live