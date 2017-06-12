The 2017 Tony Awards Winners

Here are the WINNERS from last night’s Tony Awards.
Best Musical
“Dear Evan Hansen”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Best Revival of a Musical
“Hello, Dolly!”
Best Play
“Oslo” by J.T. Rogers
Best Revival of a Play
August Wilson’s “Jitney”
Best Choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler, “Bandstand”
Best Direction of a Musical
Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away”
Best Direction of a Play
Rebecca Taichman, “Indecent”
Best Performance by an Actress in Featured Role a Musical
Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”
Best Orchestrations
Alex Lacamoire, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter”
Best Book of a Musical
Dear Evan Hansen, “Steven Levenson”
Best Score
“Dear Evan Hansen”, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bradley King, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman’s “The Little Foxes”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Michael Aronov, “Oslo”
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Christopher Akerlind, “Indecent”
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Mimi Lien, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Nigel Hook, “The Play That Goes Wrong”
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!”
Best Costume Design of a Play
Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman’s “The Little Foxes”
Lifetime Achievement Award
James Earl Jones
