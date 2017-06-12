Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Play ‘Who Said It’ For Tickets To See Jerry Seinfeld

June 12, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Jerry Seinfeld

Win: A pair of tickets to see Jerry Seinfeld at the Fabulous Fox Theatre

Contest Ends: Friday, June 16, 2017

Listen to Phillips & Company on Y98 all week, and call in for your chance to play “Who Said It” and win a pair of tickets to see Jerry Seinfeld at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, October 27th.

P&Co. will read a line from the show “Seinfeld” and you have to guess which character said the line.

Each winner will also be qualified to win the grand prize – a pair of front row tickets to the show.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, June 16, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

