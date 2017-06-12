Wouldn’t it be great to save money without really changing your life or habits of living? A study revealed the #1 way to do that: GO GENERIC!

“Whatchutalkinbout?” was my response. Generic groceries! Save money by going generic.

Only buying name-brand products is a sure-fire way to run up your grocery bill if you’re not careful. Try the store brands of your favorite items.

Many name brands are actually packing the same products under store labels with the same quality standards and a lower price. If a generic product’s packaging looks similar to the national or name-brand, that’s a good sign it’s made by the same manufacturer.

