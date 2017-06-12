Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Go Generic

June 12, 2017 4:28 PM By Paul Cook
Filed Under: generic, Groceries, shopping

Wouldn’t it be great to save money without really changing your life or habits of living? A study revealed the #1 way to do that: GO GENERIC!

“Whatchutalkinbout?” was my response. Generic groceries! Save money by going generic.

Only buying  name-brand products is a sure-fire way to run up your grocery bill if you’re not careful. Try the store brands of your favorite items.

Many name brands are actually packing the same products under store labels with the same quality standards and a lower price. If a generic product’s packaging looks similar to the national or name-brand, that’s a good sign it’s made by the same  manufacturer.

(study by Culinary Health Solutions)

More from Paul Cook
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live