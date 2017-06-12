Gavin DeGraw Announces ‘Raw’ Fall Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

Gavin DeGraw announced dates for his first-ever “raw” tour across the U.S. this fall. The Gavin DeGraw Tour kicks off in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 16 and continues through Oct. 7 in Santa Cruz, California.

The tour will showcase organic arrangements of DeGraw’s entire musical catalog, presenting them in their truest live form.

“This is about connecting with the songs and the audience on a much more personal level,” says DeGraw of the tour.

Tickets go on sale beginning June 16.

Related: Gavin DeGraw Releases Music Video for ‘Making Love with the Radio On’

Check out the Gavin DeGRAW TOUR dates below.

8/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square Center- Ohio Theatre

8/17 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

8/19 – Westbury, NY @ The Westbury Theater

8/20 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

8/22 – Portland, ME @ Aura

8/23 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

8/25 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

8/26 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

8/27 – Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall – Hartford

8/29 – Lima, OH @ Veteran’s Memorial Civic

8/30 – Lancaster, PA @ Clipper Magazine Stadium

8/31 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

9/1 – Battle Creek, MI @ Firekeepers Casino – Event Center

9/5 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

9/6 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater

9/10 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Theatre

9/13 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

9/14 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

9/16 – Memphis, TN @ Mudd Island Amphitheatre*

9/17 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory*

9/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

9/21 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino*

9/22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre*

9/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

9/24 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheatre*

9/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre & Café

9/27 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum PAC

9/30 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater

10/3 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

10/4 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Cal Poly Performing Arts Center

10/7 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

*With Needtobreathe