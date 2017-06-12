Four Hacks to Deal with Mosquito Bites

I have always felt that no matter what kind of bug spray I use, I always get bit by a mosquito. I know some people who never get bit and I wonder how they get so lucky!

If you’re one of the unlucky ones, like me, here are four things that can help if you find yourself covered in bites this summer:

*Take a Benadryl. At the core, you’re dealing with an allergic reaction, so it can help with the itching. It’s probably overkill if you only have one or two bites though.

*Put toothpaste on them. Calamine lotion is better, but toothpaste can help with the itching too. It’s a good solution if you’re out camping and can’t get to a store.

*Put aloe on it. It helps with the itching and swelling, and also helps them heal. Apparently aloe from the actual plant works better than the sunburn stuff.

*Treat them with salt water Or really, salt paste. Pour a little bit of water on the bite, just to get it wet. Then rub some salt on there. It might sting at first, but it should help with the itching.

Here’s hoping that we don’t get bit too much this summer!