Events Coming Up at Purina Farms!

Countrytime BBQ & Bluegrass Festival featuring the Kids Country Carnival

Get away from it all and bring your whole family to the rolling hills of Purina Farms for a weekend of delicious BBQ, toe-tapping bluegrass music and fun carnival games for the kids! Billy the Bronco will be making a special appearance to entertain and to teach kids the art of roping. Other activities include pony rides, country-themed magic shows, face-painting, wagon rides, cow-milking demonstrations and canine performances. Plus, meet adoptable dogs from the Franklin County Humane Society and Gateway Pet Guardians. Admission and parking are free. Reservations are NOT required for this event, but we strongly encourage you to make a reservation to allow us to stagger the arrival times of guests and ensure the best possible experience. Call: 314-982-3232 M-F between 9:30a.m. – 3:30p.m. to make a reservation.

Andrew’s Bayou Ribs food truck will be selling delicious BBQ food over the weekend, and Six Mile Bridge will be selling beer only on June 17.

Trucks & Tails

Honks and Barks are music to our ears. Tough construction vehicles, big farm equipment and emergency service vehicles all have something in common…a dog that works just as hard as them! Jump inside the trucks, take pictures, meet incredible dogs and learn how these perfect pairings work together during this fun, family-friendly event. Plus, take a ride on the trackless train, visit the amazing balloon artist and follow our roaming juggler and magician! Admission and parking are free. No reservations necessary. Event sponsored by St. Louis Sprout & About.

