Celebrities who have married the same person TWICE include…

Here are a few celebrities who actually went THROUGH with a divorce, then remarried the same person…

Larry King – He’s been married eight times. His third wife was a “Playboy” model named Alene Akins. They got married 1961, divorced in 1963, remarried in 1968, and divorced again in 1971.

Judge Judy – She married her husband Jerry Sheindlin in 1977, got divorced in 1990, remarried one year later, and they’re still together.

Jean-Claude Van Damme – He was married to actress Gladys Portugues from 1987 to 1992, then they got remarried in 1999. She filed for divorce again two years ago, but they worked it out.

Elon Musk – He married British actress Talulah Riley in 2010, got divorced two years later, remarried 18 months after that, and divorced again last year.

