Bachelor in Paradise Filming Suspended After Misconduct

Production of the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise, which was being filmed in Mexico, has come to an abrupt halt.

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico,” Warner Brothers said in a statement. “We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

No additional information regarding the nature of the stated “allegations of misconduct” has been released. However, sources tell TMZ that the controversy is around contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson getting drunk and performing sex acts in a swimming pool.

