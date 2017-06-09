When Love is Right…

I just found some extraordinary research that revealed “When Two Lovers Gaze At Each Others’ Eyes, Their Heart Rates Synchronize.” Pretty cool right? They also show how “love” is a painkiller.

Scientists found that couples who are in love and bond in a romantic relationship synchronize their heart rates after gazing into each others’ eyes for three minutes. Sometimes it can take up to 8 minutes.

Here’s another finding: falling in love is much like taking a dose of cocaine, as both experiences affect the brain similarly and trigger a similar sensation of euphoria. Research found that falling in love produces several euphoria-inducing chemicals that stimulate 12 areas of the brain at the same time.

And now they are calling Oxytocin, the so-called love or cuddle hormone, is produced during an embrace or cuddle. The hormone appears in the brain, ovaries and testicles and is thought to be involved in the bonding process. Research has found that a dose of oxytocin decreases headaches significantly, and for some it even makes the pain go away completely after 4 hours. It’s definitely worth trying hug and cuddle medicine before jumping to chemicals and pills.