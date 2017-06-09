Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Viral Video: Former Homeless Man Donates Money Back To Shelter

June 9, 2017 2:45 AM
Filed Under: back, donates, former, homeless, man, money, Phillips & Company, shelter, Video

A guy who used to be homeless donated $7,500 to the shelter that helped him!

A shelter in Canada is trying to raise money for a program where they go out and rescue people on the street. And a guy who used to live at the shelter walked in last month and donated $10 GRAND which is about $7,500 in U.S. dollars.

The guy wants to remain anonymous, so we don’t know his name. But after the story made headlines, OTHER people started donating. So now the shelter might be able to raise enough money to keep the program going.

Here’s a video where the workers talk about why the program is so important.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Listen Live