Viral Video: Former Homeless Man Donates Money Back To Shelter

A guy who used to be homeless donated $7,500 to the shelter that helped him!

A shelter in Canada is trying to raise money for a program where they go out and rescue people on the street. And a guy who used to live at the shelter walked in last month and donated $10 GRAND which is about $7,500 in U.S. dollars.

The guy wants to remain anonymous, so we don’t know his name. But after the story made headlines, OTHER people started donating. So now the shelter might be able to raise enough money to keep the program going.

Here’s a video where the workers talk about why the program is so important.