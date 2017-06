Here are the top things people secretly spend money on behind their partners’ backs…

A new survey asked people if they ever secretly spend money, and 69% said no.

But that other 31%? Here are the top six things they’re spending money on behind their partners’ backs…

1. Clothes or beauty products, 7%.

2. Gambling, 6%.

3. Foods they feel guilty about eating, 6%.

4. Alcohol, 3%.

5. Porn and strippers, 3%.

6. Cigarettes, 2%.

Click Here to see more.