The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes Of 2017

“Forbes” released their annual list of ‘The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes’.

According to “Forbes”, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is still the highest-paid athlete in the world, pulling down $93 million over the past year. But LeBron James is a close second. He made $86.2 million, if you combine his salary and endorsements.

The rest of the top five are: Soccer stud Lionel Messi ($80 million), tennis player Roger Federer ($64 million) and Kevin Durant ($60.6 million).

The top five is the same as last year, only Messi was second and LeBron was third.

Here’s the rest of the top 15:

6. A tie between Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and golfer Rory McIlroy. They both made $50 million.

8. Stephen Curry, $47.3 million

9. Houston Rockets guard James Harden, $46.6 million

10. Racecar driver Lewis Hamilton, $46 million

11. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, $45.3 million

12. Golfer Phil Mickelson, $43.5 million

13. Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook, $38.6 million

14. Racecar driver Sebastian Vettel, $38.5 million

15. Portland Trailblazers point guard Damian Lillard, $38.4 million

