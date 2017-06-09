The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes Of 2017

“Forbes” released their annual list of ‘The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes’.
According to “Forbes”, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is still the highest-paid athlete in the world, pulling down $93 million over the past year. But LeBron James is a close second. He made $86.2 million, if you combine his salary and endorsements.
The rest of the top five are: Soccer stud Lionel Messi ($80 million), tennis player Roger Federer ($64 million) and Kevin Durant ($60.6 million).
The top five is the same as last year, only Messi was second and LeBron was third.
Here’s the rest of the top 15:
6. A tie between Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and golfer Rory McIlroy. They both made $50 million.
8. Stephen Curry, $47.3 million
9. Houston Rockets guard James Harden, $46.6 million
10. Racecar driver Lewis Hamilton, $46 million
11. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, $45.3 million
12. Golfer Phil Mickelson, $43.5 million
13. Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook, $38.6 million
14. Racecar driver Sebastian Vettel, $38.5 million
15. Portland Trailblazers point guard Damian Lillard, $38.4 million
