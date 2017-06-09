Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Ultimate Food Arguments

June 9, 2017 3:06 AM
Here are people’s opinions on some of the ULTIMATE food arguments.

A new survey asked people to weigh in, once and for all, on some of the ULTIMATE food arguments. Here’s what it found…

1. Should pizza be eaten with a knife and fork, or your hands? 92% say hands.

2. Should ketchup be used on eggs? 73% say no.

3. Which are better: Soft-shell tacos or hard-shell tacos? 64% say soft shell.

4. Is mayo a good condiment? 66% say yes.

5. And should mac-and-cheese be eaten with a fork or a spoon? 75% say fork.

