“The SpongeBob Musical” To Come To Broadway

A “SpongeBob SquarePants” musical is headed to BROADWAY in November, with its official opening night on December 4th.

It’s called “The SpongeBob Musical”, and it features original music by Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Sara Bareilles, Jon Legend, Lady Antebellum, and Cyndi Lauper, plus an older track from David Bowie.

SpongeBob fans will probably remember that Bowie voiced a character called Lord Royal Highness in the 2007 TV movie “SpongeBob’s Atlantis SquarePantis”.

