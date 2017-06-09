Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Most Important LGBTQ TV Characters

June 9, 2017 2:51 AM
Filed Under: Characters, important, LGTBQ, most, Phillips & Company, tv

Check out a list of the MOST important LGBTQ TV characters of all time.

Decider.com polled over 40 LGBTQ television professionals and critics and asked them to rank their top LGBTQ television characters of all time.

Here’s their Top 10…

1. Rickie Vasquez, “My So-Called Life”

2. Willow Rosenberg, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

3. Ellen Morgan, “Ellen”

4. Sophia Bursett, “Orange Is the New Black”

5. Maura Pfefferman, “Transparent”

6. Jack McFarland, “Will & Grace”

7. Titus Andromedon, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

8. Will Truman, “Will & Grace”

9. David Fisher, “Six Feet Under”

10. Omar Little, “The Wire”

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live