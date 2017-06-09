Check out a list of the MOST important LGBTQ TV characters of all time.

Decider.com polled over 40 LGBTQ television professionals and critics and asked them to rank their top LGBTQ television characters of all time.

Here’s their Top 10…

1. Rickie Vasquez, “My So-Called Life”

2. Willow Rosenberg, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

3. Ellen Morgan, “Ellen”

4. Sophia Bursett, “Orange Is the New Black”

5. Maura Pfefferman, “Transparent”

6. Jack McFarland, “Will & Grace”

7. Titus Andromedon, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

8. Will Truman, “Will & Grace”

9. David Fisher, “Six Feet Under”

10. Omar Little, “The Wire”

