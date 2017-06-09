Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Sam Hunt Went to Hawaii Seven Times to Win Back His Ex

Jill Devine June 9, 2017 10:35 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: ex, Hannah Lee, Hawaii, marriage, Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt got married earlier this year to Hannah Lee, but they had a very long on-and-off relationship.  It was filled with so much emotion that he wrote enough songs to fill out his first album, which he named Montevallo … which is where she lived.

At some point he wised up and realized he couldn’t live without her.  Unfortunately, she wasn’t having it, but he refused to take no for an answer.  He said, “I think last summer I went out [to Hawaii] about seven times in three months trying to talk to her about coming back.  And the seventh trip I convinced her.”

Let’s be real, Hawaii isn’t a bad place to visit – I’ve never been, but I’ve heard it’s pretty amazing – so I don’t feel too bad for the several trips he had to make :)!

