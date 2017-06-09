Stream Christina Grimmie’s Posthumous Album ‘All Is Vanity’

By Abby Hassler

Today (June 9), on the day before the anniversary of her death, The Grimmie Family, in collaboration with Republic Records and ZXL Music, released Christina Grimmie’s highly anticipated record, All Is Vanity.

The album is a collection of seven new songs and three previously released tracks from the beloved singer and The Voice contestant.

“We are truly blessed to have been surrounded by so many people who want to continue to honor Christina’s legacy and help us release her music,” Tina Grimmie, Christina’s mother said. “It is her best work ever.”

Her father, Albert Grimmie, continued, “Her producer, Stephen Rezza, did a tremendous job in creating the sound that she wanted. We love what he has done and are honored to be able to share it with her fans.”

Listen to All Is Vanity below.