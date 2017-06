You’d be surprised at how many of your favorite celebs have known each other since they were kids.

MSN.com had a pretty cool slide show the other day of “Celebrities Who’ve Been Friends Since They Were Kids”.

Some of the celebs on the list include…

Adam Levine and Jonah Hill

John Krasinski and B.J. Novak

Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire

Maya Rudolph and Gwyneth Paltrow

Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake

Click Here to see more.