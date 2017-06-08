Billboard put out a list of “The Biggest Summer Songs of All Time”.

Billboard.com has put together a list of “The 100 Biggest Summer Songs of All Time.” To do it, they looked at the most popular songs from Memorial Day up through Labor Day, for every year from 1959 to 2016.

Then, they ranked them based on each song’s chart performance on the Hot 100.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. “I’ll Be Missing You”, Puff Daddy and Faith Evans featuring 112, 1997

2. “The Boy Is Mine”, Brandy and Monica, 1998

3. “Tossin’ and Turnin'”, Bobby Lewis, 1961

4. “Blurred Lines”, Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell, 2013

5. “Every Breath You Take”, The Police, 1983

6. “We Belong Together”, Mariah Carey, 2005

7. “I Just Want to Be Your Everything”, Andy Gibb, 1977

8. “When Doves Cry”, Prince & the Revolution, 1984

9. “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You”, Bryan Adams, 1991

10. “Alone Again (Naturally)”, Gilbert O’Sullivan, 1972

