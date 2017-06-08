The Best And Worst Beatles Songs

Vulture.com ranked all 213 songs THE BEATLES put out!

The site Vulture.com just ranked all 213 Beatles songs, from worst to best.

Here are the 10 WORST Beatles songs:

1. “Good Day Sunshine” from “Revolver”, 1966

2. “Dig It” from “Let It Be”, 1970

3. “Little Child” from “With the Beatles”, 1963

4. “Tell Me What You See” from “Help!”, 1965

5. “Dig a Pony” from “Let It Be”, 1970

6. “A Taste of Honey” from “Please Please Me”, 1963

7. “Ask Me Why” from “Please Please Me”, 1963

8. “Free as a Bird”, which was released as a single in 1995

9. “Not a Second Time” from “With the Beatles”, 1963

10. “She’s Leaving Home” from “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, 1967

At the other end of the spectrum, here are the 10 BEST Beatles songs:

1. “A Day in the Life” from “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, 1967

2. “Strawberry Fields Forever”, which was released as a single in 1967

3. “Penny Lane”, which was released as a single in 1967

4. “She Loves You”, which was released as a single in 1963

5. “Please Please Me” from “Please Please Me”, 1963

6. “Dear Prudence” from “The White Album”, 1968

7. “Here, There and Everywhere” from “Revolver”, 1966

8. “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” from “Rubber Soul”, 1965

9. “Eleanor Rigby” from “Revolver”, 1966

10. “Rain”, which was released as a single in 1966

Click Here to see more.