The Best ’80s Action Movies

June 8, 2017 3:10 AM
“Die Hard” tops a new list of the ‘Best ’80s Action Movies.’

There’s a list of the ‘Best ’80s Action Movies,’ which is perfect because the ’80s basically revolved around AWESOME action movies.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. “Die Hard”, 1988

2. “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, 1981

3. “The Terminator”, 1984

4. “Lethal Weapon”, 1987

5. “Predator”, 1987

6. “First Blood”, 1982

7. “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”, 1984

8. “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”, 1989

9. “Aliens”, 1986

10. “Star Wars – Episode Six: Return of the Jedi”, 1983

The list is actually an ongoing survey at Ranker.com, so it may change from time to time.

Click Here to see more.

