He Pulled Off The Proposal of a Lifetime at St. Louis Uncorked

When CBS Radio St. Louis and The Diamond Family came together to offer the proposal of a lifetime to one lucky fan, Arthur and Anette were exactly the kind of couple we were hoping would win.

Arthur applied for the online contest and won, after writing this about why he and his girlfriend deserved this life-changing experience:

“My girlfriend and I have lived very different lives. I spent my twenties partying on scholarships. She had a child at 18 (and two more by the time she was 22). She has fought to educate herself, to survive her courthouse marriage and to build a life for her three curious, beautiful, and hilarious daughters. She deserves to win this contest because it will help me show her how proud I am of everything she overcame to make it to our first date and that our future together will certainly have struggles, but it will have blessings too.

A few days after learning of his selection, he met Alex and Michael of The Diamond Family at their Ballwin location, to pick out a ring for the girl of his dreams. They walked him through the whole process, just like they’ll do for you, and he found the perfect rock for Anette.

Just a three days later, the couple was on the Bud Light Main Stage at St. Louis Uncorked. Anette thought they had won a contest to introduce Ryan Cabrera to the thousands of people in attendance, but Arthur had another plan when he was handed the microphone…

Watch the video above to see what happened next.