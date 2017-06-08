Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Are “So Annoying”

Jill Devine June 8, 2017 10:57 AM By Jill Devine
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd aren’t hiding their relationship any more.  Actually, they are starting to become “annoying” to Selena’s assistant, Theresa Marie Mingus.

Her assistant’s feelings come after a couple of weeks of intense lovey-dovey gestures between Selena and The Weekend on social media:

Glow

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

 

The posts were apparently too much for Theresa, who jokingly commented on The Weeknd’s pic, “God!! You guys are so annoying.”

You know Selena’s fans are going to attack Theresa and tell her she’s jealous.  No one can make a joke any more!

 

