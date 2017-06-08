Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Are “So Annoying”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd aren’t hiding their relationship any more. Actually, they are starting to become “annoying” to Selena’s assistant, Theresa Marie Mingus.

Her assistant’s feelings come after a couple of weeks of intense lovey-dovey gestures between Selena and The Weekend on social media:

[Video]: Selena via her Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/O05HFF0cMq — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) June 7, 2017

Glow A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jun 7, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

The posts were apparently too much for Theresa, who jokingly commented on The Weeknd’s pic, “God!! You guys are so annoying.”

You know Selena’s fans are going to attack Theresa and tell her she’s jealous. No one can make a joke any more!