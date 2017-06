An airport in Singapore is adding a GIANT MAZE?

Changi Airport in Singapore is building two MAZES for people to walk around in during their layover.

One will be the largest HEDGE maze in Singapore.

The other is a maze of MIRRORS. Changi is consistently voted as the best airport in the world. So we assume they’ve thought this through, and have a way to make sure people don’t get STUCK in the mazes and miss their flight. The new space is set to open in early 2019.

