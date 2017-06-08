Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Fifth Harmony Drop Sexy ‘Down’ Video Featuring Gucci Mane

You'll never look at a cheap motel the same way again. June 8, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: Fifth Harmony

By Hayden Wright

Fifth Harmony have mounted their return (as a foursome, minus Camila Cabello) with their new single “Down” featuring Gucci Mane. The group released a sexy video for the track which features choreography and a low-rent motel.

Related: Fifth Harmony’s New Era is More ‘Hands On’ and Authentic

The ladies explore the pool, the parking lot and other not-so-glamorous aspects of the property while dancing up a storm.

Gucci appears in the video rapping from an outdoor stairwell. In this next chapter of Fifth Harmony, the members have promised a more “authentic” and “hands on” approach to music-making.

Check out their first new video below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live