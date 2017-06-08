Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Coldplay Fan Joins Band Onstage to Play Piano on “Everglow”

Jill Devine June 8, 2017 10:33 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Chris Martin, Coldplay, Concert, Everglow, Germany, tour

I’m pretty jealous of a 19-year-old Coldplay fan in Germany.

Coldplay played at Olympic Stadium in Munich on Tuesday evening and Ferdinand Schwartz was in attendance.  He made a sign that read, “Can I play ‘Everglow’ for you?”

Chris Martin saw the sign and asked him, “For real? You really want to come onstage and play this song with me?” After Ferdinand got onstage and played a few jaw-dropping bars, Chris said, “Oh, s**t. I may as well go home.”

Ferdinand ended his performance by quickly filming the crowd on his phone before returning to his friends.

 

