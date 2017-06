Zima is back!

MillerCoors just announced that they’re bringing back ZIMA, and it’ll go on sale July 4th weekend for a limited time.

Zima debuted back in 1993 and eventually made up 1% of the American alcohol market, but its popularity faded and it was discontinued in 2008.

A spokesman from MillerCoors says they’re bringing it back because, quote, “’90s inspiration is everywhere, from food to fashion and more . . . it’s clear the decade has made a comeback.”

