Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Unexpected Things That Are Red Flags In A Relationship

June 7, 2017 3:02 AM
Filed Under: flags, Phillips & Company, Red, relationship, things, unexpected

Here are just a few unexpected RED FLAGS in a developing relationship.

The dating world can be tough. Which is probably exactly why sometimes, when we think we’ve finally found someone, we can overlook some of the very common, but unexpected red flags in our romantic relationships.

Like…

1. They shower you with gifts and gestures.

2. You’re scared to talk about things.

3. Everything is an issue.

4. They TELL you they’re not in a good place.

5. You aren’t included in their life.

6. They laugh AT you.

7. Everything is always someone else’s fault.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live