The Safest And Least Safe States

A new study ranked the states from most to least safe.

WalletHub ranked the states from safest to least safe using 37 different criteria, including crime rates, insurance coverage, job security, DUIs and fatal crashes, workplace injuries, disease rates, and natural disasters.

And based on all of that, the 10 safest states are: Vermont . . . Maine . . . Massachusetts . . . Minnesota . . . New Hampshire . . . Washington . . . Connecticut . . . Rhode Island . . . Utah . . . and Hawaii.

The 10 least safe are: Mississippi . . . Louisiana . . . Oklahoma . . . South Carolina . . . MISSOURI . . . Arkansas . . . Montana . . . South Dakota . . . Florida . . . and Texas.

Click Here to see more.