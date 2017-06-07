Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Safest And Least Safe States

June 7, 2017 2:50 AM
Filed Under: least, Phillips & Company, safe, safest, States

A new study ranked the states from most to least safe.

WalletHub ranked the states from safest to least safe using 37 different criteria, including crime rates, insurance coverage, job security, DUIs and fatal crashes, workplace injuries, disease rates, and natural disasters.

And based on all of that, the 10 safest states are: Vermont . . . Maine . . . Massachusetts . . . Minnesota . . . New Hampshire . . . Washington . . . Connecticut . . . Rhode Island . . . Utah . . . and Hawaii.

The 10 least safe are: Mississippi . . . Louisiana . . . Oklahoma . . . South Carolina . . . MISSOURI . . . Arkansas . . . Montana . . . South Dakota . . . Florida . . . and Texas.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live