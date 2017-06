Is this really what George and Amal Clooney’s new twins will look like when they’re a little older?

George and Amal Clooney welcomed their twins yesterday a boy and a girl. They named them Ella and Alexander. Their rep said, quote, “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

But here’s what a forensic imaging expert says Ella and Alexander are going to look like when they’re a little older…

Click Here to see more.