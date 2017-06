There’s a NEW bathrobe for men that looks like a hoodie and sweatpants.

There’s a Kickstarter going on right now for a product called the DudeRobe, which is a bathrobe that’s disguised as a hoodie and sweatpants. The insides are lined with typical bathrobe towel material.

If you want them, it’s $54 for the pants, $64 for the hoodie, or $114 for both. They’re scheduled to ship in October.

