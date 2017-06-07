Justin Bieber Recruits Victoria’s Secret Angels for New Single

By Abby Hassler

On Monday (June 5), Justin Bieber cryptically tweeted out six names (Elsa, Jasmine, Sara, Romee, Stella and Martha) the day before he announced he has a new single coming out Friday (June 9) with David Guetta titled “2U.”

These names now seem to be those of a handful of Victoria’s Secret Angels Bieber has enlisted to promote his upcoming single. The first three names on the list, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes and Sara Sampaio, have already posted silent teaser videos promoting Bieber’s new track.

The final three names on the list, who are likely models Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell and Martha Hunt, have not posted any videos as of this moment. More videos should come before Friday.

The most recently posted video from Sampaio arrives with the playful caption, “Can you read my lips? #2U 😉😏 @justinbieber @davidguetta”

Check out their posts below.

Elsa Jasmine Sara Romee Stella Martha —

Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 05, 2017

So @justinbieber was wondering if you could guess these lyrics... 😉 @victoriassecret A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Jun 5, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

🤔😉🤔 #2U @justinbieber @davidguetta A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Jun 6, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT