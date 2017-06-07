Jessica Simpson Slammed for 5-Year-Old’s Bikini Pic

Jessica Simpson is taking a beating on social media after she shared a photo of her 5-year-old daughter in a bikini:

Safety first 😂 #MAXIDREW A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

“Too much too soon. Not in a world filled with perves!” one user commented, while another wrote, “Protect your children. This is not for social media.”

I’m getting really aggravated with the fact that every little thing someone posts on social media can be turned into a debate.

Why can’t someone post a photo on their social media page(s) without being criticized by people? I don’t care if you’re a celebrity or not. The fact that people say nasty, negative comments … I’m over it! Remember, if you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say anything at all!

I’m to the point where I don’t want to be on social media or look at social media AT ALL!