Sugarfina has been selling bourbon-flavored gummy bears since February, but as Food & Wine notes, Father’s Day is the perfect occasion to break them out–possibly as a gift for dear old dad.

The gummy bears are made with single barrel bourbon and feature “a sweet kick of Kentucky’s finest,” though they’re non-alcoholic. As for Sugarfina, they’re the boozy brand behind tequila- and rosé-flavored bears.

Too bad I already got Brian’s Father’s Day gift or I would have gone this route!