Viral Video: Pregnant Daughter Reminds Mom With Alzheimer’s

To raise awareness about Alzheimer’s, a woman with Alzheimer’s reacts the same way every time she finds out her daughter is pregnant.

There’s a woman in North Carolina who’s been battling Alzheimer’s for about a decade. And her daughter is pregnant right now, but she always forgets. So the daughter has to tell her again every time they see each other. And she’s always THRILLED.

The daughter posted a three-minute montage of her reacting the same way over and over again. She decided to post it because she loves how happy her mom is every time, but she also wants to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.