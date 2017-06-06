Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Viral Video: Graduating Student Arrested For Hitting Principal With Pie

June 6, 2017 2:25 AM
A student hits his principal with a pie at graduation and gets arrested for assault??!!

An 18-year-old kid in Florida named Zavier Valencia hit his principal with a pie at his graduation ceremony last month.

He ended up being ARRESTED, and he’s facing a third-degree FELONY charge for battery on an education employee.

He’s also facing a second-degree charge for disturbing the peace at a school assembly. He spent the night in jail and got released the next day on $4,000 bond. It’s not clear if he’ll face any jail time or not.

We found the graduation video on YouTube. He gets announced at 1:04:57 and takes his diploma at 1:05:07. They cut the pie part out at 1:08:50. But the principal jokes about it at 1:14:11.

