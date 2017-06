It was announced at 8 a.m., Tuesday, that U2 will be coming to St. Louis on Saturday, September 16, 2017. Bono and the group will play at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown.

Due to incredible demand, select new stadium shows have been added to U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, June 12.