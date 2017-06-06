The 20 Best Songs Of 2017 So Far

Billboard.com has a list of the BEST songs of the year so far.

The writers at Billboard.com have put out a list of their favorite songs of the year so far. It spans “the biggest hits, the songs that fell through the cracks, and everything in-between.”

Here’s the Top 20:

1. “Slide”, Calvin Harris featuring Frank Ocean and Migos

2. “Passionfruit”, Drake

3. “Despacito (Remix)”, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

4. “Green Light”, Lorde

5. “Sign of the Times”, Harry Styles

6. “DNA.”, Kendrick Lamar

7. “XO Tour Llif3”, Lil Uzi Vert

8. “Location”, Khalid

9. “I Feel It Coming”, The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

10. “Bad Liar”, Selena Gomez

11. “Hard Times”, Paramore

12. “I’m the One”, DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne

13. “Malibu”, Miley Cyrus

14. “Mask Off”, Future

15. “Issues”, Julia Michaels

16. “The Cure”, Lady Gaga

17. “I Know a Place”, Muna

18. “Stay”, Zedd and Alessia Cara

19. “Humble.”, Kendrick Lamar

20. “Want You Back”, Haim

