The 20 Best Songs Of 2017 So Far

Billboard.com has a list of the BEST songs of the year so far.
Here’s the Top 20:
1. “Slide”, Calvin Harris featuring Frank Ocean and Migos
2. “Passionfruit”, Drake
3. “Despacito (Remix)”, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
4. “Green Light”, Lorde
5. “Sign of the Times”, Harry Styles
6. “DNA.”, Kendrick Lamar
7. “XO Tour Llif3”, Lil Uzi Vert
8. “Location”, Khalid
9. “I Feel It Coming”, The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk
10. “Bad Liar”, Selena Gomez
11. “Hard Times”, Paramore
12. “I’m the One”, DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne
13. “Malibu”, Miley Cyrus
14. “Mask Off”, Future
15. “Issues”, Julia Michaels
16. “The Cure”, Lady Gaga
17. “I Know a Place”, Muna
18. “Stay”, Zedd and Alessia Cara
19. “Humble.”, Kendrick Lamar
20. “Want You Back”, Haim
