Rescue Me: Gateway Pet Guardians Community Outreach Programs

You’re use to me telling you about adoptable dogs available through Gateway Pet Guardians (GPG), but I want to focus on something a little different today.

I want to bring some exposure to GPG’s community outreach programs.

About:

The community outreach team at Gateway Pet Guardians works to provide resources to pet owners in the community.

Mission Statement:

Ensure that pet owners have the resources they need to provide their pet(s) with a long, happy and healthy life. Empower pet owners to keep pets in their homes and out of area shelters.

Vision Statement:

A community where all pet owners can rest comfortably knowing they have access to the resources they need to keep their pets for a long, happy and healthy life.

GPG’s Vaccination Clinics:

We are able to host two clinics each year. At the Lincoln Park in East St. Louis, GPG vaccinated 100 community pets in their service area and signed up about 30 pets for spay/neuter surgeries. In addition to providing vaccinations, GPG talked with residents about additional resources.

Partnership with Bi-State Pet Food Pantry:

A partnership with Bi-State Pet Food Pantry, is a giant step in GPG’s mission, making pet food accessible to low-income families right in their community.

Gateway Pet Guardians and Bi-State Pet Food Pantry hosted the first ever pet food distribution day in East St. Louis this past September; and they’ve hosted distributions once a month since. So far, they’ve distributed 2,601 pounds of food.

Those are just a few ways GPG is making a difference in the community. To see more and to see how you get involved, click HERE.

Together, let’s end animal homelessness in the Metro East!