Listen to Win Tickets to U2 at The Dome at America’s Center

June 6, 2017 8:00 AM
Win: A pair of tickets to see U2 perform at The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, September 16, 2017.

Contest Ends: Friday, June 9, 2017

Listen to the Phillips and Company Morning show Tuesday through Friday and when you hear the U2 Mash-Up, call in for your chance to name all the songs in the Mash-Up. the first caller to do so will win a pair of tickets to see U2 perform at The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, September 16, 2017.

Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, June 12 at 10 a.m.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, June 2, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

