Justin Bieber Teases New David Guetta Collaboration

By Abby Hassler

Justin Bieber took to social media to announce he’s teamed up with David Guetta and will be releasing their collaboration Friday (June 9).

“New music. This Friday. Me and @davidguetta #2U,” Bieber wrote. While his cryptic message doesn’t reveal much, the song’s title might be “2U,” judging by his unique choice of hashtag.

There is no additional information about the nature of the track, but after Guetta and Bieber’s recent successes, the tune is expected to be another summer pop anthem.

